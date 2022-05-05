As the school year is on the ebb, students and staff are pushing through and staying resilient. College exams and high school exams are causing us to immerse ourselves in the textbooks, making us study to retain as much as we can. We are all motivated to pass, to excel, and to achieve more than seems possible. Some of us do it for our families, for ourselves, and for the person we strive to be. When we perceive moments like these at the early college, it dawns on you that this is the very essence of Duplin Early College High School. Success and prosperity cannot be achieved without hard work. Students have been pushed to their limits and continue to give it their all.
We encounter many struggles, trying to balance college, high school, domestic, and personal responsibilities. But the struggle is what molds and forms us into wealthy and successful people. Becoming such a person requires guidance, elevation, and a higher quality of education than “the norm.” We rise above that, and our entire school family is there to teach and guide us to be that good and successful person. It is now that I’m beginning to realize how close the students and staff are. While some of us suffered loss, other students and I made sure that they were comforted and consoled.
Every day comes with an adversity, a barricade, or something that makes us think we cannot be successful or do well in life. Thankfully, the best part about being a Maverick is that you’re constantly told that you can do it, that you can come out of that difficult hindering situation and still learn from it, evolve, and grow. All four or five years, depending on what you intend to do, of being a Maverick means struggle, charity, growth, intelligence, and perseverance. Freshman year has opened my eyes to that, and I’m so ready to continue being a Maverick.
Jordan Hooper is a student at Duplin Early College High School