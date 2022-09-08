Summer 2022 James Sprunt Community College Honors List Contributed James Sprunt Community College Sep 8, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College is proud to release the official list of the Summer 2022 President’s List and the Summer 2022 Dean’s List.Students who have earned a grade point average of 4.0 and have a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit in any one semester, qualify for the President’s List.Students who have earned a grade point average of 3.50 – 3.99 and have a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit in any one semester with no grades below a B are named to the Dean’s List.President’s List for Duplin County Summer 2022:Beulaville, NCBradley McCoy WhaleyPink Hill, NCJacob Wyatt WhitakerRose Hill, NCJeffrey Escobar-BarralagaJoseph Bradley HeathWallace, NCGabriella Deleanna MandujanoMikhayla Anne MintonNancy Annette MurrayWarsaw, NCDonesheia Nicole TateArnold Scott VeneciaIn Wayne County:Mount Olive, NCCharles Everette Price2022 Dean’s List for Duplin County:Beulaville, NCJoshua B MareadyPink Hill, NCHolden Walker ThigpenRose Hill, NCJasmine Kierra OliverFernando David OrellanaWarsaw, NCJesus Gonzalez JaimesErica Diane Saldana Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dean's List Student Education University Grade Point Average List Honors List Semester Hour President Latest e-Edition Duplin Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMan arrested for the murder of a 51-year-old from FaisonDuplin County man charged with child sexual exploitationFirst cases of Monkeypox in Duplin confirmedSubject wanted for questioning related to a Warsaw murder investigationFoley named Credit Union CEO of the YearHeartbreak again as Bulldogs beat Panthers in final seconds’Dawgs mow down Horses behind stellar ‘D,’ Pearsall, Montgomery, KerrBostic’s 4 TDs ignite Tigers past DixonOut and About Calendar starting Sept. 1, 2022Rebels fall short on road trip loss to Northside-Pinetown Images