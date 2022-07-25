LCPS’s Ace Academy

Students in LCPS’s Ace Academy summer learning program are introduced to a fighter jet by Scottie Hauber, an Air Force veterans and ‘maintainer’ at Draken International, a ‘Top Gun’-style operation whose fighter jets, pilots and support crews based at the N.C. Global TransPark provide adversary training for military pilots in the region.

 Lenoir County Public Schools | Patrick Holmes

If most of what they knew about aviation was that airplanes fly and that pilots fly them, the middle and high school students enrolled in Lenoir County Public Schools’ Ace Academy sharpened that 10,000-foot perspective considerably last week.

“I wanted to learn more about aviation and airplanes,” Hector Mendez, a rising sophomore at Lenoir County Early College High School, said. He and the 20 or so students got their wish through a series of aviation adventures that exposed them to the principles of flight and to the myriad occupations involved in keeping airplanes in the air.