Bright Ideas competition

Of the 78 grants won by LCPS teachers in the Bright Ideas competition sponsored by Tri-County EMC, 19 went to teachers from Pink Hill Elementary School – a school record within a record result for the school district. Pink Hill winners are, from left, front row, Betsy Mercer, Leigh Ann Hall, Brenda Griffin, Jennifer McLawhorn and Brandy Hardin; second row, Shanella Roberts, Jami Finch, Sherri Grubbs, Selina Gray, Julie Rouse, Stephanie Kollock and Amy Taylor; third row, Jean Turner, Madison Howard, Aaron Murdock, Lindsey Marshburn, Breanna Tyndall and Megan Lawson. (Not pictured: Leyha Murphy)

 Lenoir County Public Schools

Lenoir County Public School teachers dominated competition for 2022 Bright Ideas grants recently presented by Tri-County EMC, winning nearly three-quarters of the grants and money awarded.

Of the 110 winning grants announced during an awards celebration, LCPS teachers won 78. Of the $92,073 distributed by Tri-County in 2022, LCPS teachers collected $66,560. In a competition limited to schools within Tri-County’s service area, nine in Lenoir County are eligible, compared to 43 in Wayne and Duplin counties.