Ecclesiastes 3:1 says, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” When I reflect back not only on our senior year, but our entire K-12 school years, I am reminded of this chapter in the Bible. We have experienced all emotions over these years in our life, both positive and negative. These are experiences that we must go through to shape who we have become today.
“A time to plant and a time to be uprooted” (NIV Eccles. 3:2). In August 2009 we were all planted in a school setting somewhere in hopes of growing. We were nurtured and fed with much information over the years. We continued to grow every single day with the abundance of information shared with us. Now with the very hands that planted us, we will be uprooted. Just as crops give signs they are ready to be uprooted, we too have matured into young adults and we are showing our parents the signs it is time for us to move to the next phase of life.
“A time to weep and a time to laugh. A time to mourn and a time to dance” (Eccles. 3:4). While we are all going through many emotions at this point in life, we are also celebrating. The emotions have been a roller coaster this year. We are so excited to finally have seniority at school events, while getting much recognition like we have watched others do over our years in school, while we also are sad because an ending follows each excitement we have now.
“A time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing” (Eccles. 3:5). This verse might apply more to our parents. They have embraced us for the past eighteen years. In August of 2022 that will change. While they will want to embrace us tightly, they know this will be a time that we are left in God’s hands and a time we will embrace Him. They must refrain from embracing us as they walk away from many college dorms.
“A time to keep silent and a time to speak” (Eccles. 3:7). I could go on with comparing this chapter to our lives today, but as this verse says, there is a time to keep silent. Fellow graduates, remember this verse as you embark upon the world in a new setting. Always speak up for the morals and values you have been taught and hold dear. You will be faced with much opposition in your life for ideas in which you believe. Don’t ever be afraid to voice your opinion, on ideas in which you believe, but also know when it is time to be silent. Thank you Duplin County for listening to me speak this year. To the Class of 2022 throughout this county, let’s go out into the world and show them we are ready to make a difference! Congratulations to you all.