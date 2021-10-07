The news has been overwhelmed with political stories, but another storyline has worked into the notice of teens and parents: a social media giant is trying to gain its grips into a younger population. This is not a good thing.
Facebook, which owns Instagram, has several difficult issues to deal with. Various news agencies have covered the breaking news of inside research from Facebook showing evidence that their Instagram app has negative effects on the psychological health of teens. This news follows along with a self-imposed pause in the release of Instagram Kids, which would be intended for children aged 10-12.
It’s neither hard to understand the idea that people are influenced by the images they see, nor that a company that makes money off of advertisers wants to get access users and expand its population base. They want people to connect, they want people to interact, they want people to like and access the material in their programs because it makes money.
With that in mind, most of the concern about the psychological effects of social media seems to be focused on body insecurities and the desire for the perfect body.
Instagram is primarily an image and video heavy messenger app. Many of the photos that are on Instagram don’t always send a positive message and many more are altered or filtered photos of both genders. This presents a bad combination of unrealistic physical expectations and extreme bad behaviors on display just to gain likes and followers.
People of all ages are often focused on their appearance and the attractiveness of their body. Social media tends to bring more attention to that. It also offers a place where people can like or post negatively about others. This can either reinforce unhealthy behavior or provide an opening for body shaming by peers.
This is bad for so many reasons, but mainly because every person is beautiful in his or her own way. Bodies are different and trying to reach out for a social media and peer-influenced idea of perfection is often unattainable because people are not supposed to look the same. Many things that are considered flaws or ridiculed on social media are entirely normal parts of development that can’t or shouldn’t change and honestly don’t need to change.
While learning to love and understand your own body and how it is changing is part of growing up, and interacting with others is part of that experience, it shouldn’t be a world-wide experience. It’s already hard enough as it is.
Most adults can probably remember the stress and confusion about fitting in and how they looked to others while they were in school. If things were hard during a time period that cell phones and social media were not common, or didn’t exist, imagine how much more exaggerated this stress and confusion is when coupled with a much wider group of people to fit in with due to social media. It’s not just one school or group any more — it’s multiple schools and communities and beyond. The internet and social media has made middle and high school a globally interactive environment.
Giving a child access to Instagram would be a bad idea because it can be said teenagers are addicted to it, and even many adults. Younger people are even more easily influenced. Since Instagram and Facebook show lots of advertisements aimed at their users, this would be the idea of gaining much more money by making kids very much addicted to Instagram. And using that addiction to allow advertisers access to those children and their personal information.
There are also many bad people that could make a fake account just because they know that kids will be on Instagram and use it to take advantage of children by pretending to be a child themselves. While the company states that safeguards will be in place, the ease of creating inaccurate profiles for other social media accounts is well known, and the damage may already be done by the time dangerous accounts are found
Make no mistake, the idea of expanding Instagram’s program into an Instagram Kids world isn’t about connecting children, or creating a safe environment for children to access the program. In the end, it’s more about making advertising money under the illusion of safety.