Entering high school, my goal is to be a leader and leave a legacy of change by showing others that education can be power. Education can be the path to discovering your voice and the strength behind it. With education, there is no limit to what you can do if you are willing to put the time, effort, and sacrifice in to achieve your goals.
When I say education, this can mean many things. College may not be meant for everyone, there are many pathways to being educated, but even mastering the ability to read and write is powerful. To understand the written word, the intricacies of language, and then be able to communicate clearly and directly so that you are understood is power.
Koffi Anan, echoing sentiments of Sir Francis Bacon, said, “Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family.” Education is the pathway to power over your future, control of your destiny, and protection from disruption in your life. However, information is useless without the education to use it correctly and appropriately.
The ability to prove or disprove a statement isn’t possible without the help of education. Navigating the truth and finding fact in all the confusion of information and disinformation we are exposed to every day is impossible without an education.
Being able to debate and question these things is important, which is why I need an education — to arm myself with facts and the ability to form an educated opinion, and not just forced to mindlessly agree with the loudest voice or fall prey to the schemes of others skilled in manipulating minds. I want to be a person that speaks my mind and stands up for what I feel is right, and with the benefits of having knowledge and facts to support these principles, perhaps I can help persuade others to feel the same way.
History has shown that often those in power have feared others that could read and write. My ancestors were at one point denied the ability to get an education, as have the ancestors of people of other races, cultures, and economic classes. I know that there are probably, still, people who may not think someone like me should have an education or get a quality education, which is why I choose to take advantage of the opportunity to have it.
Regardless of your location, race, or gender — regardless of your culture or religion — education can be the power behind your success. I want to believe that hard work pays off. I want to believe that giving up doesn’t do anything except remind you that you quit. I want to believe that change for the better in my life and the lives of those I come in contact with is possible.
Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Mandela means that education is a key factor in removing some problems in the world, such as poverty, a variety of inequalities, preventing unnecessary deaths and diseases, and more. The more educated people there are in this world, the more well equipped we are when encountering and solving problems.
We have so many problems in this world now. Education and communication are the cures for most of them. These concepts are tied together. Violence is not the answer to these problems. Selfish argument is not the answer to these problems, either. Education and communication help an informed and aware society avoid this.
Education and experience also help the individual overcome roadblocks to their own success. My experiences in public schools have helped me realize my potential. My dream is to become a teacher and change the world one student at a time. My dreams have been blocked by my shyness at times. As I have found success in school, this educational process has helped me gain confidence, knowledge, and understand that I have the capability to make those dreams reality.
Growing up in a rural area, such as Duplin County with big dreams can be tough, because it often feels as if opportunities just don’t come your way often. I feel that people in other areas have a better chance at success than I do at times because of where they are from, and the more exposure and opportunities they have because of their numbers of students or the wealth of their area. However, that doesn’t mean giving up or that we don’t have great opportunities here, it is just motivation to work harder, educate myself, and look more for the opportunities we do have here.
Most of the barriers that we, as individuals, face can be breached with effort, education, and communication. We may feel that we are held back or lack opportunities because of our race, gender, or circumstance. We may feel that our culture, dress, or dialect is a wall preventing us from achieving our goals. We may feel the pressure of outside perceptions, judgements, and opinions holding us back from pushing through to our desires.
These things exist. For some, they are harder to overcome than others. For some, it is easier to accept these walls.
Even though, sometimes, it feels like there are so many things working against me — that my dreams are hard to reach — I have faith in the power of education. That it will open doors for me. That respecting this process and embracing the opportunities it brings will help me grow and evolve. That this evolution will give me a chance to make a change in the lives of others. And regardless of the roadblocks that may appear, I will continue to believe in the power of education, thrive through adversity, and keep my head held high because I know I will be successful.