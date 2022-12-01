...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt,
becoming northwest tonight, and seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mabel Parker is a sophomore student at Harrells Christian Academy.
In terms of major holidays, Christmas is right after Thanksgiving which means we move from the season of gratitude to the season of giving. We go from a busy season to an even busier one, from the planning of parties and gatherings, to the buying and wrapping of gifts, not to mention wrapping up the year itself. Why is it that we only emphasize gratitude and giving during specific months? Why can’t we incorporate these ideals daily? We can and I’m proud to be a student at Harrells Christian Academy where we make serving others a part of our lifestyle. Here are a few activities that we have been up to lately.
Toward the middle of November, our Senior Beta Club collected hygiene items and assembled “Kindness Kits.” These kits included items such as deodorant, shampoo, combs, toothbrushes and paste, and even socks. The Senior Betas wrote notes of encouragement and prayers and sealed them within the “Kindness Kits.” These kits were distributed to a group of homeless people living in tents under a bridge in Sampson County.
Also in November, HCA’s Spiritual Life Director, Melody Powell, led the entire student body to participate in collecting and packing and praying for Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes, a Samaritan’s Purse project. Crusaders K-12 donated small toys and gifts and personal care items. Our middle and upper school students packed a total of 133 boxes. These will be gifted to boys and girls around the world for Christmas.
On the very last day of November, the Senior Beta Club hosted a Sampson Regional Medical Center Blood Drive on the HCA campus. Crusaders sixteen years and older as well as other adults gave blood. One donation can save up to three lives, and the need for blood is constant because it is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.
Crusaders aren’t only sending toys around the world in shoeboxes, they are also sharing gifts with local children via Toys for Tots. HCA’s Elementary, Junior, and Senior Beta Clubs have joined forces and are putting on a charity fundraiser for Toys for Tots called “Tacky Christmas Tuesday.” On December the 6th, K-12 Crusaders and faculty will come to school “decked-out” in Christmas attire and bring in a new toy to share with those less fortunate.
As a member of The National Beta Club, I hold high our motto, “Let us lead by serving others.” This motto is a lifestyle that should be adopted for all twelve months of the year, not just during the season of giving. Perhaps by reading about our school’s recent service projects, you are inspired to give whether it is an expression of gratitude, giving your time or energy to someone, or giving something physical such as food to a local bank. As you seek ways to serve and give to others in their time of need, know that you will be positively affected by your kindness. Your actions are a reflection of the greatest act of love that has ever been shown to mankind. John 3:16
Mabel Rose Parker is a sophomore at Harrells Christian Academy.