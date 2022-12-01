Mabel Parker

Mabel Parker is a sophomore student at Harrells Christian Academy.

In terms of major holidays, Christmas is right after Thanksgiving which means we move from the season of gratitude to the season of giving. We go from a busy season to an even busier one, from the planning of parties and gatherings, to the buying and wrapping of gifts, not to mention wrapping up the year itself. Why is it that we only emphasize gratitude and giving during specific months? Why can’t we incorporate these ideals daily? We can and I’m proud to be a student at Harrells Christian Academy where we make serving others a part of our lifestyle. Here are a few activities that we have been up to lately.

Toward the middle of November, our Senior Beta Club collected hygiene items and assembled “Kindness Kits.” These kits included items such as deodorant, shampoo, combs, toothbrushes and paste, and even socks. The Senior Betas wrote notes of encouragement and prayers and sealed them within the “Kindness Kits.” These kits were distributed to a group of homeless people living in tents under a bridge in Sampson County.

Mabel Rose Parker is a sophomore at Harrells Christian Academy.