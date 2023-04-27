When you think of summer, what comes to mind? Maybe it’s working hard in a field, making a little extra cash at your summer job, or soaking up some rays at the beach. Summer is a time enjoyed by most not only because of the warmth it brings to the outside world, but because of the warmth it brings into our lives. With summer on the rise, it’s important to know how to make the best of this sunny season. According to psychotherapist and positive living expert Diane Lang, there are ten ways to truly relax during the summer. A few of these ways are to spend time outdoors, step away from technology, and spend time with friends and family.
Spending time outdoors is a very easy way to enjoy your summer to the fullest. There are an endless amount of fun activities to do that will leave you feeling refreshed. Some of my personal favorites are helping out my family in the garden, going to the river, and spending the cool summer evenings around a bonfire. If you’re ever stuck wondering what you can do outdoors, always remember that you can help someone else. Perhaps you have an elderly neighbor whose grass needs cutting or whose car needs washing. Helping others is not only beneficial to the person receiving the help, but doing selfless acts increases mood and is a great way to relax.
Another way you can make the most of your summer is by taking a break from your screen. With technology constantly changing and evolving, it can be easy to become attached. Most people tend to turn to their phone as a cure for boredom, thinking they have nothing better to do. However, that could not be further from the truth! So the next time you find yourself plagued by monotony, try reading a book or give your furry friends a little extra love. Remember to take some time during the upcoming summer months to step away from the screen and enjoy the little things.
The best way to surely relax this summer, in my opinion, is to spend time with your friends and family. Hanging out with loved ones can help reduce stress and anxiety, and it provides us with a sense of comfort. Relaxing with friends and family doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be something as easy as having dinner together or taking a day trip to the beach. It is important to take the time to do things together that everyone will enjoy and create those inseparable bonds and long-lasting memories.
This summer, make the most of the season by going outside, taking a break from your screen, and spending time with your friends and family. The warm months will have come and gone before you know it, so make sure you take the time to stop and relax. Author Charles Bowden said it best when he stated, “Summertime is always the best of what might be.”
Linsey Peterson is a sophomore at Harrells Christian Academy.