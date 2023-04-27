When you think of summer, what comes to mind? Maybe it’s working hard in a field, making a little extra cash at your summer job, or soaking up some rays at the beach. Summer is a time enjoyed by most not only because of the warmth it brings to the outside world, but because of the warmth it brings into our lives. With summer on the rise, it’s important to know how to make the best of this sunny season. According to psychotherapist and positive living expert Diane Lang, there are ten ways to truly relax during the summer. A few of these ways are to spend time outdoors, step away from technology, and spend time with friends and family.

Spending time outdoors is a very easy way to enjoy your summer to the fullest. There are an endless amount of fun activities to do that will leave you feeling refreshed. Some of my personal favorites are helping out my family in the garden, going to the river, and spending the cool summer evenings around a bonfire. If you’re ever stuck wondering what you can do outdoors, always remember that you can help someone else. Perhaps you have an elderly neighbor whose grass needs cutting or whose car needs washing. Helping others is not only beneficial to the person receiving the help, but doing selfless acts increases mood and is a great way to relax.

Linsey Peterson is a sophomore at Harrells Christian Academy.