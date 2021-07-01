KENANSVILLE — North Carolina Farm Bureau recently awarded three Duplin County Schools teachers with the Ag in the Classroom’s Going Local grant.
The recipients are Robyn Sutton, with Kenansville Elementary School; Timothy Mateer and Tanya Novakowski, both with Rose-Hill Magnolia Elementary School.
“There is no more valuable resource in North Carolina than our students and the teachers (in charge of) their education,” said Shawn Harding North Carolina Farm Bureau president. “Through our Ag in the Classroom program, the state’s farmers are investing in the future leaders of North Carolina, as well as the future of agriculture, which is the state’s top economic sector.”
According to a news release North Carolina Farm Bureau provides agricultural outreach grants to NC teachers through its Ag in the Classroom Program. The grants are up to $500 each and are meant to help teachers provide their PreK to 12th grade students with valuable, real-world education and experiences about farming and agribusiness, while adhering to the school system’s common core.
All NC public and private school teachers are eligible to apply for the Going Local grants. The next grant submission deadline is Nov. 15. Going Local grants are awarded twice a year.
For more information about agricultural outreach grants through North Carolina Farm Bureau, visit www.ncagintheclassroom.com.