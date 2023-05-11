MOUNT OLIVE –Kornegay Arena was filled to capacity for the University of Mount Olive’s spring commencement ceremony featuring football legend and philanthropist Tim Tebow as the guest speaker.

“It is with great pride and joy that I welcome you to the 2023 Spring Commencement Ceremony,” said UMO President Dr. H. Edward Croom. “To our students, today is your day and we are so thankful that you chose the University of Mount Olive to pursue your education. To our guests, I appreciate the support that you have shown these students throughout their career. It is our pleasure to have you with us today. This is a great occasion, on a day, that God has given us! Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

