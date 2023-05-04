There comes a point where a sophomore realizes that they are halfway through high school already. As excited as I am to move forward and start fresh, there’s a feeling of nostalgia, because time is moving so quickly, yet so constantly. These past few days, I’ve asked myself, “Am I ready to start my second half of high school? To continue to push as tenaciously as I have my first two years?” The short answer is no.
The complex answer is that no one is ready to be an adult, because there is so many responsibilities that come with the title. One minute you could be playing video games and eating pizza, and in the next minute you’re paying bills and working a 9 to 5 job. All of these new responsibilities hang over over my head, but there’s still my inner child on the inside, telling me to take a deep breath, and simply relax. Adulthood is what you make it. It can’t simply be you working all the time. Part of growing up is realizing that you still feel the same as when you were 16 or 17. Everyone must learn to navigate life, and to do that, you must be willing to grow as a person, as a human being, as an American citizen, and as a student. of course, life is full of certain circumstances and predicaments that are imminent and unavoidable. You could run away from maturity, but time waits for no one. For someone my age, it may feel like we always have some pretty large shoes to fill, but we’re still children. We’ll grow up when the time comes, but for now, day by day, we will flourish, because the true beauty of aging isn’t in the new responsibilities, but new freedoms and wisdom.
Jordan Hooper is a 10th grade student at Duplin Early College High School.