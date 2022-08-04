In my not so distant past, I embarked on the journey that all of us must take as we transition into adulthood — that of independent decision-making.

In high school, my parents began to allow me more freedom to make my own choices – choices of who I associated with, what I did in my free time, and how I spent the money I made from my part-time summer job. This trek into independent decision-making didn’t happen overnight. It was more gradual. My parents slowly began to grant me more freedom as I became older and more experienced.

Waylon Woodall, is the University of Mount Olive Instructor of Accounting.