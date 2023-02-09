North Lenoir High School senior Claire Hollingsworth has been named a finalist for the Centennial Scholarship at NC State University, a four-year merit scholarship worth a minimum of $60,000, plus another $7,500 in enrichment grants.
Each college at NC State offers scholarship opportunities to students planning to enroll in its academic programs. The Centennial Scholarship was introduced in 1999 as a part of the Wilson College of Textiles’ Centennial Celebration. Up to 10 new scholars are awarded yearly, with the highest valued at $95,500 over four years.
Ranked first in her class academically, Claire is active in school and community organizations and in North Lenoir athletics. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Young Life, Junior Leadership Lenoir, Little Big Leaders Club and the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society at Lenoir Community College. She served as a Kinston Rotary Student of the Month in December and was a RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Award) delegate sponsored by the La Grange Rotary Club last year.
She is a member of the varsity soccer, varsity cheerleading and cheer competition teams. Last year, she was awarded the Most Spirited Cheerleader. For Claire, cheerleading connects her to community service. Under the guidance of cheer coach LaPorscha Gardner, North Lenoir cheerleaders plan and organize projects and events in the community, such as Boxes of Cheer, Mini Cheer Camps, Dashes of Cheer and many other meaningful opportunities.
She plans to major in Fashion and Textile Management with a concentration in Fashion Development and Product Management. With this degree through the Wilson College of Textiles, Claire plans to work as a fashion product manager for a designer clothing brand. She also hopes to take advantage of the Wilson College of Textiles’ study abroad opportunities.
Claire will interview for the Centennial Scholarship on Saturday, Feb. 11.