Claire Hollingsworth

 Lenoir County Public Schools

North Lenoir High School senior Claire Hollingsworth has been named a finalist for the Centennial Scholarship at NC State University, a four-year merit scholarship worth a minimum of $60,000, plus another $7,500 in enrichment grants.

Each college at NC State offers scholarship opportunities to students planning to enroll in its academic programs. The Centennial Scholarship was introduced in 1999 as a part of the Wilson College of Textiles’ Centennial Celebration. Up to 10 new scholars are awarded yearly, with the highest valued at $95,500 over four years.