KENANSVILLE — Listed among the top 12 schools nationally and one of two colleges in the state who experienced enrollment growth despite the challenges of a global pandemic, makes James Sprunt Community College an obvious choice when it comes to opportunities to invest in the future.
Top notch programs such as Criminal Justice would certainly benefit any student. Former Duplin County Sheriff’s Office employee, Eric Southerland, is the current director for the Criminal Justice program.
“Mr. Southerland has a good understanding of what the law enforcement training needs are. He is proficient in the best way to meet these needs and has the tenacity to make sure JSCC’s BLET (Basic Law Enforcement Training) program is the best in the state,” said Ken Jones, Vocational Technology and Southerland’s department head.
For students interested in a career in Basic Law Enforcement, the training is completely free. The state of North Carolina requires that the course have a minimum of 8-10 participants for the tuition of each student to be covered. The state merely requires proof of recruiting effort. This special offer has only been available within the last four years due to the state’s efforts to encourage interest in this valuable career.
Although those who serve in the area of law enforcement are true American heroes, they also have an opportunity to build a lucrative career. Typical salaries for law enforcement officials can range widely depending on the base salary of the district. As far as employment outlook, Southerland states it is nearly impossible to diligently seek employment in this field and not find it. “So many agencies are so short staffed right now. If an applicant has a clean background, completes the program, and wants to serve, it is very unlikely they will not find employment.”
Southerland has many examples of students who have successfully completed the BLET program at JSCC and have transitioned into established employment. One of Southerland’s favorite examples of student success was a student who completed the program twice. A student struggled to complete the program because of his weight. Determined to be successful, the student chose to ride his bicycle from his home to JSCC’s campus each day in order to meet the weight requirements for certification. Not only did this student successfully pass the course, but he also obtained employment immediately upon completing the BLET program.
Southerland highlights another student who transitioned to JSCC immediately upon graduating high school. Despite English being his second language and a difficult home life, he completed the program at JSCC successfully and later went on to serve as a police officer in Duplin County. Later, this alumnus transitioned to a successful law enforcement career in another county. Southerland is proud of the resilience of students like this one who overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.
Students who participate in the BLET Program at JSCC even have an opportunity to have the cost of their uniform covered. Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) is a federally funded grant powered by the Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board. Students are selected based on a pre-set criterion of income, program of study, and county of residence. If eligible, WIOA will cover a student’s tuition, fees, books, and other necessary items. WIOA covers uniforms through approved contracted vendors for BLET.
JSCC is also offering free tuition to all students interested in applying for a curriculum program. All applicants are offered free tuition by completing the Spartan Spirit application located on the college’s website under the Financial Aid tab. This scholarship covers the cost of tuition and aids students to cover the costs of books and technology fees.
Students interested in more information on this program are invited to contact Eric Southerland, at esoutherland@jamessprunt.edu or call (910) 275-6205. For information on any other program of study offered through JSCC, students are encouraged to contact Meagan Turner at mturner@jamessprunt.edu or call 910-275-6124. All employees would be more than happy to assist you in your efforts to join our family and build your future at JSCC this spring.