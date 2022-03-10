Megan Epley and Angela Ni of East Duplin High School are among the 5,000 students chosen out of approximate 3.6 million students to compete for one of the 161 Presidential Scholar Medallions awarded each year. That’s 1/10 of 1 percent of all high school seniors nationwide.
Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created to recognize and honor outstanding high school seniors from across the country. Students are chosen by their state.
To reach this point, Megan and Angela were selected at the school, district, and state level. Each high school in the district was able to nominate one student for the General Category (based on academic achievement, leadership, service, character, other responsibilities and overcoming obstacles) and one student for the Career and Technical Education Category (based on academic achievement, technical competence, employability skills, ingenuity, creativity and problem solving) for a total of 9 district nominees. From there, a district committee used a rigorous rubric to select Megan and Angela to move on to the state level. School districts from across the state nominated a total of 169 seniors to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction who then narrowed the list to 25. Megan and Angela were notified in late January that they were two of the 25 high school seniors selected from North Carolina! This is quite an accomplishment and the first time anyone from Duplin County Schools has been nominated by the state to compete for this prestigious national recognition!
Megan Epley, a student with a 4.0 GPA, and nominee for the Career and Technical Education Category, says “It is exciting to see my hard work and dedication pay off and to be recognized by such an honorable program.”
With ambitions of becoming a veterinarian, Megan has been a member of the Duplin Health Sciences and Agribusiness Academies throughout all four years of high school. In addition to excelling in core and CTE classes at East Duplin High School, she completed an Applied Animal Science Technology certificate from James Sprunt Community College in May of 2021 – as a junior. Other school activities include Future Farmers of America, Beta Club, Concert and Marching Band. Megan has also participated in NC 4H Coastal Plains, NC Area Health Education Center, St. Andrews University Veterinary Camp, NC Farm Bureau Institute for Future Agriculture Leaders at NC State University, Duplin Grows, and Smithfield Foods Pig Party. Finally, Megan has logged an impressive 240 volunteer hours through school, church and community activities.
Tiffany Cassell, Duplin Agribusiness Academy Coordinator, states “Megan exemplifies what it means to take full advantage of the opportunities offered through Duplin County Schools, local organizations, and enrichment programs. I believe that Megan’s experiences have allowed her to grow personally, academically, and professionally and have prepared her to excel in her future endeavors.”
Angela Ni, nominee for the General Category, transferred from out of state to East Duplin High School but it didn’t take long for her academic abilities and love for learning to be noticed.
Breeana Kennedy, School Counselor at East Duplin, describes Angela as an “exceptional student that excels academically and challenges herself with rigorous coursework. Angela has fully integrated herself as a student at East Duplin High School despite transferring in less than two years ago.”
Angela has consistently maintained all As, even in advanced level courses like AP Calculus. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Science Matters Club, which complements her love for STEM.
Among Angela’s other academic accolades, she received the 2021-22 Student Excellence Award, was nominated for the distinguished Parks Scholarship and scored an impressive 34 on the ACT (a perfect score is 36).
Outside of school, she has had the unique experience of transcribing for the Smithsonian Digital Transcription Center. In addition to the world of academics, Angela is no stranger to the world of work. She began working in her family’s Chinese restaurant at a very early age and continues to do so.
Although her parents never attended high school, they have instilled a strong work ethic in their daughter in and out of the classroom.
Angela states, “I am excited to see what happens next in the U.S. Presidential Scholars program. I am also excited to go to college and learn more about Science and Engineering. I want to have the opportunity to meet people in industries such as NASA.”
At last night’s Board of Education meeting, Nicole Murray, Interim Chief Officer for STEAMA Curriculum and Instruction, facilitated the special recognition and shared these remarks. “Both Megan and Angela represent the best of North Carolina’s students. We are proud of their hard work and dedication and wish them the best of luck as they move on to the national level of competition. We would also like to extend a special thank you to all of the teachers and administrators who have nurtured and supported these young ladies throughout the years.”
Principal Scott Ballard added, “We are exceptionally proud of Angela and Megan for being nominated for one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. Both young ladies are excellent examples of what talented students can achieve when putting forth great effort.”
Megan and Angela have submitted the required essays, self-assessments, school profile, and transcripts to the U.S. Department of Education. Six hundred semifinalists will be announced in April and forwarded to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars for the 161 finalists to be named in May. Finalists will attend the National Recognition Program in June in Washington, DC.