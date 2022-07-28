...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Two local students named to WCU Spring 2022 Dean's List
Dewight Garner of Mount Olive, NC and Maegen Hering of Faison, NC are among the more than 1,200 students named to the Western Carolina University Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.