KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College (JSCC) added a two-year Agriculture Education Program to its curriculum and it is available beginning this Fall.
The new program will equip students with innovative and hands-on knowledge in a variety of agricultural topics. Students can attend JSCC, earn their Associate Degree, and seamlessly transfer to a four-year university to obtain teaching licensure or go directly into the workforce.
“The mission of the Agriculture Education Program is designed to provide students with applicable learning experiences through agriculture and education foundation courses,” Jackson said. “Students will be introduced to classroom theory and management as well as soil, plant, and animal science.”
This two-year program will provide students with knowledge and skills to go directly into the workforce. Examples of jobs which student graduates can be qualified for include extension program assistants, farm management specialists, crop representatives, agri-tourism tour guides, agriculture sales, environmental community education, and more. Successful completion of the program will provide students with an opportunity to transfer their coursework to university programs in Agriculture Education to become licensed teachers.
Duplin County Schools recognizes the impact of agriculture across the curriculum through STEAMA (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Agriculture). The Duplin Agribusiness Academy Coordinator, Tiffany Cassell works with middle and high school students to promote agriculture program interests, growth, and enrollment.
“There is an increase in the need for highly qualified agriculture educators, which makes this program relevant for students interested in pursuing careers in agriculture,” said Cassell. “I look forward to sharing the wealth of opportunities this program will have for our students.”
Students learn by using animal models, an onsite research and demonstration vineyard, and through internships with local employers. Local agriculture employers are supportive of the newly added Agriculture Education Program because of the need to have technical agriculture skills as well as management and professional training to succeed.
Ken Jones, Vocational and Technical Department Head at James Sprunt says, “The addition of an Agriculture Education Program will bring another level of support by generating potential employees with a skill set ready to train, lead, and teach. Strengthening the agriculture-based industries within our local economy.”
JSCC is committed to providing resources required by industry and secondary education.
Editor’s Note: This article was contributed by James Sprunt Community College. For more information about the Agriculture Education Program, contact Star Jackson at 910-275-6296 or sjackson@jamessprunt.edu.