The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Jones County in eastern North Carolina...
Southern Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina...
Northwestern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina...
Northeastern Duplin County in eastern North Carolina...
* Until 100 AM EDT.
* At 1215 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasant
Hill, or 12 miles south of Kinston, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Jacksonville, Kinston, Half Moon, Phillips Crossroads, Richlands,
Deep Run, Maysville, Catherine Lake, Comfort, Potters Hill,
Petersburg, Pleasant Hill, Wyse Fork, Albertson, Albert J Ellis
Airport, Richlands South, Pink Hill, Loco VFD, Pollocksville and
Hargetts Crossroads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive’s Flight School and Aviation Program recently received Federal Aviation Administration 141 certification.
“With FAA 141 certification, we will become increasingly competitive and incredibly desirable, especially for students who are looking at career opportunities with airlines, charter, and cargo piloting,” said Jeff Jennings, UMO Instructor of Aviation.
UMO began the lengthy certification process in January of 2021. It has included application submission, document compliance, demonstration, and inspection.
“The entire process, from initial inquiry to certificate issuance, ensures that programs, systems, and intended methods of compliance are thoroughly reviewed, evaluated, and tested,” said Jennings.
“UMO’s close proximity to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, our hanger located with 10 miles of the Mount Olive campus, and our varied degree options, make us uniquely positioned to serve the educational aviation needs of any student whether experienced or novice,” said Dr. Kathy T. Best, Dean for the UMO Tillman School of Business. “With either manned or unmanned degree, students will greatly increase their employment opportunities. The FAA 141 certification adds an extra credential of excellence for the UMO Flight School and the UMO aviation academic programs.”
Individuals interested in learning more can call and schedule a discovery flight. “The discovery flight allows individuals to spend 30 minutes in the air with one of our flight instructors to determine if this is an area of interest that they would like to pursue,” Jennings said.
The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.