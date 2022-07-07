MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive’s Flight School and Aviation Program recently received Federal Aviation Administration 141 certification.

“With FAA 141 certification, we will become increasingly competitive and incredibly desirable, especially for students who are looking at career opportunities with airlines, charter, and cargo piloting,” said Jeff Jennings, UMO Instructor of Aviation.

UMO began the lengthy certification process in January of 2021. It has included application submission, document compliance, demonstration, and inspection.

“The entire process, from initial inquiry to certificate issuance, ensures that programs, systems, and intended methods of compliance are thoroughly reviewed, evaluated, and tested,” said Jennings.

“UMO’s close proximity to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, our hanger located with 10 miles of the Mount Olive campus, and our varied degree options, make us uniquely positioned to serve the educational aviation needs of any student whether experienced or novice,” said Dr. Kathy T. Best, Dean for the UMO Tillman School of Business. “With either manned or unmanned degree, students will greatly increase their employment opportunities. The FAA 141 certification adds an extra credential of excellence for the UMO Flight School and the UMO aviation academic programs.”

Individuals interested in learning more can call and schedule a discovery flight. “The discovery flight allows individuals to spend 30 minutes in the air with one of our flight instructors to determine if this is an area of interest that they would like to pursue,” Jennings said.

For more information, contact Jennings at jjennings@umo.edu or call 919-920-0500.

The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.