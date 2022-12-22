...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Tonight northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt and extremely rough waters becoming Southeast Thursday 25 to
35 kt, then Southwest to West 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt
Friday and Friday night. Seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive’s 69th fall commencement was a family affair for Esteban Carlos Leon and his fiancée Brianna Slaughter. They were among the 303 graduates to Be granted degrees during the December 10 graduation. Following the ceremony graduates celebrated with family and friends outside Kornegay Arena.
Leon and Slaughter celebrated with their one-year-old daughter, Magdalena. Slaughter, who is from Benson, received a bachelor’s degree in health care management and Leon, who is from Mount Olive, received a bachelor’s degree in music education. Leon hopes to become an educator and plans to obtain his master’s degree from UMO. Slaughter plans to work from home taking care of their children.“I started traditional and then I switched to online when I had Magdalena,” she said.
Leon was a traditional student, but took a job to prepare for their daughter.
“She said she was graduating, and I was only a couple of classes away, so we completed it together,” he said.
Looking after a daughter and preparing for a son while being a student took a lot of work and time management, Slaughter said. “The professors were very understanding,” she said. “A lot of them had children of their own.
“So whenever we had a zoom meeting, and I had a little one in the background, they were
completely understanding.”
Their university journey was one that was shared by other graduates including Dahyanna Hamilton who was celebrating by placing her mortarboard on her son, Edward Davis. Hamilton, a native of the Dominion Republic, earned her associate’s in science degree in general studies. Her husband, Edward Hamilton, is in the Air Force and stationed on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.
“It was difficult, first because of the language barrier,” she said. “But having my husband and my Family as my support system have made it easier.”
Hamilton, who is preparing to become a pastor, said she would recommend the University to others, particularly to those in the military.
In his comments, UMO President Dr. H. Edward Croom touched on such challenges telling the graduates that some of their paths will be more challenging than others. “All will experience difficult times as well as successful times,” he said. “Your journey is not about the highs and the lows, it’s about the entirety of the journey,” Dr. Croom said. “Too often we highlight the peaks that occur in our lives, but the rest of the journey will have the most significant impacts on both your lives and the lives of the others around you.”
“Traditional students started their time at the University with a lighting ceremony that signals a new beginning,” Croom said. “During their time at UMO they have gained knowledge that will fuel their lives for years to come, he said. “Now, it is time for you to share that light with others,” Dr. Croom said. “Use it to light the path along life’s journey. Enjoy the journey. What an exciting day we have gathered here this morning with family and friends to celebrate your wonderful accomplishment of graduation. The entire University community joins in with that celebration,” he said.
Croom told the graduates that the University proudly looks forward to what they will accomplish in the coming years. “The future is bright and offers many opportunities,” he said. “Now it is up to you to lean on the relationships which you have accumulated over the years combined with the knowledge you have gained to navigate the many paths of success.”
Croom thanked the students for choosing the University and said the University is better because of that. Earl Worley Jr., Chair of the UMO Board of Trustees, brought greetings on behalf of the board.
“I am sure that during your time at UMO that you have received an education that has prepared you intellectually, morally, and spiritually to face the world and for a career in your chosen field of study. I trust you will take with you the wonderful memories and experiences you have from your time here.”
Worley encouraged students to be grateful and to take the time to personally thank the people in their lives who helped make their journey possible.
“What a wonderful celebration and it is great to be a part of it,” said Gregg Paul Sr., President of the UMO Alumni Association. “Let me congratulate you on your accomplishment.”
Paul encouraged the new graduates to take a moment to reflect on the dedication and determination that led them to this moment. He told the graduates their accomplishments would be celebrated by many including the Alumni Association. Paul told them they now join graduates and alumni who are increasing in strength and knowledge.
Paul encouraged the graduates to become engaged in the Alumni Association that works to create opportunities that assist in both long-term networking and in the transition from college to career.
Dr. Todd Telemeco, UMO Vice President for Academic Affairs, recognized two students for their academic achievements. Alan Michael Farrior was presented the Dr. Thomas R. Morris Award for Academic Excellence for a traditional program student, and Hayden Makelzie Cottle was presented the Dr. Thomas R. Morris Award for Academic Excellence for a student in the adult online program.
The awards are presented to the UMO seniors graduating with the highest Grade Point Average in both the traditional and the non-traditional academic programs. The awards are made possible through the generosity of the late Dr. Thomas R. Morris, a retired Goldsboro optometrist, and includes a $1,500 check for each of the two students.
The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.