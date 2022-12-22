MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive’s 69th fall commencement was a family affair for Esteban Carlos Leon and his fiancée Brianna Slaughter. They were among the 303 graduates to Be granted degrees during the December 10 graduation. Following the ceremony graduates celebrated with family and friends outside Kornegay Arena.

Leon and Slaughter celebrated with their one-year-old daughter, Magdalena. Slaughter, who is from Benson, received a bachelor’s degree in health care management and Leon, who is from Mount Olive, received a bachelor’s degree in music education. Leon hopes to become an educator and plans to obtain his master’s degree from UMO. Slaughter plans to work from home taking care of their children.“I started traditional and then I switched to online when I had Magdalena,” she said.