MOUNT OLIVE — During the month of October College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) hosts NC Countdown to College to help students focus on their college applications in an efficient way.
NC Countdown to College provides resources for students to better navigate the path to college including engaging with and assisting students in completing critical steps for college entry, increasing families’ financial awareness, and helping students apply for financial aid.
“The University of Mount Olive is proud to partner with CFNC in this endeavor,” said Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing & Communications Tim Woodard.
As part of the NC Countdown to College, many private college adjust their application fees by either accepting fee waivers from eligible students or waiving application fees. According to Nicole Balsamello, director of admissions, many potential University of Mount Olive students choose the week of Oct. 22 to submit their applications.
“UMO typically receives anywhere from 25% to 33% percent of its applications for the year during this time,” she said. “A lot of applicants are first-generation college students, and we understand completing the required paperwork may be daunting. That is why we are here to help.”
North Duplin High School Counselor Lynne Smith said, “The University of Mount Olive has been very good to our students at North Duplin Jr/Sr High School. Our students attend UMO more than any other college.
“We have a wonderful partnership, and Mr. Tim Woodard has become a great friend as we have worked together for many years to make sure our students have the opportunity to attend a local, high-quality, economical four year university that is only ten minutes from our high school. We value our partnership and friendship with UMO. We are changing lives as we work together to help our students reach their career goals and dreams!”
Students can apply for free to the University of Mount Olive through CFNC, or through the University’s website at www.umo.edu/apply. If a student attends a NC Public High School, CFNC’s application hub can also be used to send their electronic transcript to the University of Mount Olive for free.
“We want to make the transition from high to college as smooth as possible, and that process starts with the application,” Balsamello said.
The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.