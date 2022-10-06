UMO Professor Deborah Grady with a group of students

UMO Professor Deborah Grady shows students, Andrew Cruse, Bailey Beasley, Daylan Wiggs and Lindsay Underhill, some of the reading instruction items purchased with funding from the grant.

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive Division of Education has received $15,600 in funding from the Goodnight Educational Foundation.

The funding will be used to support the implementation of the Science of Reading legislation, which requires the redesign of coursework for elementary education and special education majors that focuses on multiple aspects of phonics, spelling, and oral language comprehension.