MOUNT OLIVE — On Monday, Aug. 22, approximately 350 new University of Mount Olive students completed a collective 700 hours of community service throughout the town of Mount Olive.

As part of the First Year Experience (FYE), students dispatched to various areas in the town to paint, stain, mulch, weed, make snack bags for kids, unload donated food items, pick-up trash, and landscape. The students focused their efforts on several areas including Westbrook Park, Mount Olive Middle School, Make a Difference Food Pantry, ALDA, Inc., and several areas around the Mount Olive campus and on the streets of Mount Olive.