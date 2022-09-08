Maxwell Quinn

MOUNT OLIVE — University of Mount Olive (UMO) senior Maxwell Quinn is having the time of his life interning with the Boston Red Sox in Boston, MS. For Quinn, the chance to work at Fenway Park every day is a dream come true.

“On my first day, I got chill bumps when I walked out on the field,” Quinn recalled. “It reminded me of the same feeling I got as a kid when I went to my first ballgame at the stadium more than a decade ago.”

