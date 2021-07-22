MOUNT OLIVE – Qudre Joyner Joyner is a senior crop science major at the University of Mount Olive. He participated in the AFA Crop Science Institute in Raleigh July 18-20.
The AFA Crop Science Institute brought talented college students together to take part in a three-day program. Students were selected through a competitive application process and have expressed a specific interest in the crop and soil sciences sector.
The program is based on industry and leadership involvement, career goals, and articulation of program benefits towards career development. The Institute provides an opportunity for students to interact with fellow undergraduate students and crop sector leaders and enhance student preparation for careers in the agricultural industry.
After graduating from UMO, Joyner plans to pursue his master’s degree and work in the field of plant genetics. “UMO has prepared me well by providing me with a wide range of experiences and knowledge in the areas of plants, genetics, and the environment.”
