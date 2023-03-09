In the competitive world of sports management, gaining hands-on experience can make all the difference in landing a job with a top organization. That’s why 31 students from the University of Mount Olive recently jumped at the chance to visit the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, where they received an educational, networking, and experiential experience like no other.

The Durham Bulls, a four-time National Champion and Triple-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, played host to the UMO group. Led by Will Bender, an alum of UMO’s Sports Management program and current Durham Bulls Athletic Park Stadium Operations Manager, the students were given a detailed presentation about the organization’s history, operations, programs, innovations, and career and internship opportunities.

