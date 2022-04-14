MOUNT OLIVE - A total of 289 donors collectively gave $84,412 to the University of Mount Olive’s Annual Giving Day. The amount more than doubled the University’s initial goal of $30,000.
Donors of the 24-hour fundraising event had the opportunity to earmark their gifts to various areas. The majority of gifts were designated to the University’s Annual Fund, which can be used for its most pressing needs. Athletics, music, and various schools also received wide support.
“We had an exceptional response from faculty, staff, alumni, and even first-time donors,” said Anna Whitman, Assistant Director of Annual Giving.
Whitman noted that throughout the day, a variety of giving challenges were presented and met adding to the excitement of the day. The Dean of the School of Agriculture and Biological Science Dr. Sandy Maddox challenged alumni, family, and friends to give back to the program. “When the School of Agricultural and Biological Sciences reached 20 donors, Dr. Maddox pledged to give a generous gift to the program. However, if the school reached 40 donors, she pledged to double her gift. It was an exciting moment when the challenge reached over 40 donors,” shared Whitman.
Alumnus Scott Winslow, from the class of 1996,; Dr. Barbara Kornegay, a longtime former UMO employee; and UMO President Dr. H. Edward Croom were among others who issued challenges throughout the day. The challenges created a sense of excitement and generated momentum among followers on social media.
“UMO’s Giving Day is about coming together to make a difference,” said President Croom. “The collective generosity of so many people will truly have an impact on the work we do. We are very grateful for everyone who invests in our students, our programs, and the transformative power of UMO.”
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by University of Mount Olive. UMO is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.