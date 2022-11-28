MOUNT OLIVE- The University of Mount Olive Department of Music will host three Christmas by Candlelight services December 2-3, at the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall located at 207 Wooten Street in Mount Olive. The services will be Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at 2 and 6 p.m. The events are free and open to the public. No tickets are required.
“Christmas by Candlelight is a gift that the University offers to the community as a means of giving back,” said Assistant Professor of Music Jonathan Saeger. “Many families have added this event as a tradition to begin their Christmas season. It is a great way to celebrate the Advent season.”
Guests will enjoy a Christ-centered service patterned after the Festival of nine Lessons and Carols, a traditional English evening service, which began in Cambridge in 1918. The service will include six Scripture lessons, tracing salvation history, and each reading will be followed by a Christmas selection from the UMO Department of Music.
For more information about the event, please contact Bill Ford at Wford@umo.edu.
The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.