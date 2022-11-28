MOUNT OLIVE- The University of Mount Olive Department of Music will host three Christmas by Candlelight services December 2-3, at the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall located at 207 Wooten Street in Mount Olive. The services will be Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at 2 and 6 p.m. The events are free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

“Christmas by Candlelight is a gift that the University offers to the community as a means of giving back,” said Assistant Professor of Music Jonathan Saeger. “Many families have added this event as a tradition to begin their Christmas season. It is a great way to celebrate the Advent season.”