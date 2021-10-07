MOUNT OLIVE — Join the Symphonic Band and Jazz Band for a concert on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., in the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall at the University of Mount Olive. The event is free and open to the public.
Making music in the midst of a pandemic, meant big changes in the rehearsal hall. Chairs arranged six feet apart, wearing masks until seated, large plastic shields between each student, and an additional large shield attached to the music stands, were all measures taken to create a safe practice environment during the past year and a half.
The additional need for spacing meant the percussion students had to move to the floor below the stage rather than sending out their driving beat from behind the band. A platform was constructed 20 feet in front of the stage.
“It is a long distance to view conducting moves and hear musical direction,” noted Director Bill Ford, “but we are determined to make it work.”
With countless rehearsals, the musicians have gotten used to the new sound dynamic, which takes longer to bounce between percussion, woodwinds, and brass.
“Being able to practice in-person has felt like the only normal in a time that hasn’t been normal for anyone,” Ford said.
Ford is excited about showcasing the talents of his students during the upcoming concert. “I hope that you will join us and enjoy an evening of music performed by this dedicated group of musicians,” he said.
Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall is located at 207 Wooten Street in Mount Olive.
The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.