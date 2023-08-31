UMO to host free mental health first aid course

UMO to host free mental health first aid course on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Raper Hall room 130 on the UMO campus.

 University of Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE – The University Mount Olive will host a FREE adult mental health first aid training course sponsored by Eastpointe. This leading mental health care organization serves a 10-county area, including Wayne, Duplin, and Sampson counties. The course will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Raper Hall room 130 on the UMO campus.

According to UMO Psychology Department Chair, courses of this quality and breadth usually cost participants around $30 pp. “Thanks to a grant from Eastpointe, the course will now be offered to community and University participants without any cost,” Kemp said. “This initiative is part of Eastpointe’s commitment to improving mental health awareness and support in the region.”

  