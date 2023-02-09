UMO to offer volunteer income tax assistance

MOUNT OLIVE — The Tillman School of Business Department of Accounting and CIS will officially kick off the 2023 VITA Program on Feb. 15 under the direction of Mr. Waylon Woodall, CPA. VITA is an acronym for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. Through the VITA program, UMO students are offered the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in preparing individual taxes for people who live in Mount Olive and its surrounding communities. This service is completely free to all taxpayers who are eligible to participate which includes students, staff, and the community at large.
The VITA season at UMO will take place from Feb. 15 to March 31. During this time, the program will have open hours for tax document drop off for those in the community who would like to have their taxes prepared by VITA student volunteers. Upon completion and quality review of the return, taxpayers will receive a call from the site coordinator to schedule a time to return and review their return before it is submitted to the IRS electronically.
If you or someone you may know is interested in having taxes prepared through the VITA program, please use the following resources for more information:
• For general questions to the program coordinator – Email Waylon Woodall at wwoodall@umo.edu or call him at (919) 658-7634.
