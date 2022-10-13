The UMObile laboratory is the only mobile lab of its kind in North Carolina. It houses state of the art technology including incubators for tissue cultures, a DNA sequencer, environmental probes, and computers for analyzing, visualizing, and sharing results.
The University of Mount Olive recently announced the ribbon cutting ceremony for their UMObile, a bus-based mobile STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, Mathematics) laboratory, is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14, 8:45 a.m. at 562 Henderson Street, Mount Olive, N.C.
The UMObile laboratory was created to serve as an educational outreach mechanism and it houses state of the art technology including incubators for tissue cultures, a DNA sequencer, environmental probes, and computers for analyzing, visualizing, and sharing results.
School groups, conservationists, educators, and agriculturalists are just a few of the groups that will be able to benefit from programming delivered through UMObile.
“We see UMObile as a means of fostering early interest in STEAM, as well as providing critical updates and potential solutions to modern-day issues facing agriculturists and biologists,” said Assistant Professor of Biology Dr. Andrew Pais.
UMObile is the only mobile lab of its kind in North Carolina, furthering its significance to the University and surrounding communities.
For more information about UMObile, or to schedule a booking, contact Dr. Sara Lahman at slahman@umo.edu.