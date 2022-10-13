UMObile laboratory

The UMObile laboratory is the only mobile lab of its kind in North Carolina. It houses state of the art technology including incubators for tissue cultures, a DNA sequencer, environmental probes, and computers for analyzing, visualizing, and sharing results.

 

The University of Mount Olive recently announced the ribbon cutting ceremony for their UMObile, a bus-based mobile STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, Mathematics) laboratory, is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14, 8:45 a.m. at 562 Henderson Street, Mount Olive, N.C.

