MOUNT OLIVE – University of Mount Olive freshman Olivia Rossi of Valvert County, Maryland and her parents, Jim and Michelle Rossi, paused for a photo under the welcome banner at Kornegay Arena Saturday before beginning the task of moving Olivia into her residence hall.

UMO President and First Lady, Dr. H. Edward and Phyllis Croom, were among those faculty and staff members helping students with the move-in process. Volunteers from the Crooms’ church, Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church, also helped throughout the day, as did other groups.