Wallace student named to UA President's List Staff Report Jun 23, 2022

WALLACE — Morgan Moore was named to The University of Alabama President's List for the 2022 spring semester.The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduates who take less than a full course load.The University of Alabama provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus.A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers.