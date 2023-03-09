WALLACE — The Wallace Christian Academy launched its first year this school year, and they are excited to share that they are moving into Phase 2 of the project and will be expanding their offerings this fall. The Duplin Times interviewed Headmaster Le Roux for an update.
Q. This is your first year as a school, and you started out with less students than you were prepared for. How has that been a good thing for the school?
A. The Bible tells us, “Do not despise the day of small beginnings” (Zech 4:10). Even though WCA had room for over 100 students for our first year as a school, God sent us 27 students. We are grateful for the families who took that step of faith to entrust us with their child’s education. In hindsight, we are grateful for a smaller beginning, because that gave us time to get all our systems and structures in place. We’re glad we got started and so far, our 1st year has been going great!
As headmaster, I am very confident that God’s hand of provision is resting on WCA. As a parent, I am extremely impressed with how much our daughter has already learned and developed at WCA. I am grateful that she has the privilege of attending a Christian school. I believe WCA offers the opportunity for students to grow spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and physically. Our warriors are acquiring the knowledge, skills, and faith necessary to one day become productive citizens in our community and light-bearers to the world. As Christians, our definition of biblical hope is to have “a confident expectation of good things to come from the Lord.” I am excited to see what the future holds for use here at WCA.
Q. What have their classes been like so far (subjects included, teacher background, etc.)?
A. WCA’s teachers have been serving as positive role models for our students by demonstrating Christian care in the day-to-day classroom environment. The Abeka curriculum is very comprehensive. It thoroughly covers the basic reading and math skills needed in early childhood education, but it also links lessons to social studies, science, history, penmanship courses, and the Bible. We also offer five resource specials once a week, namely art, music, PE, computers, and library.
Q. How have students responded to the new school environment?
A. WCA provides a caring, safe environment that will focus on the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual development of your child. Our small class sizes enable our teachers to give your child the individual instruction, support, and encouragement needed. We aim to help our students discover and develop their natural abilities and God-given talents to prepare them for future career opportunities.
Q. How has the school moved forward on its plans to extend to further grades for the next 23-24 school year?
Wallace Christian Academy has been a faith initiative from its inception. You might have heard the saying, “where God guides, He provides.” The WCA journey has definitely proven that saying to be true. From the original vision until our first year of school, God has continued to provide faithfully in so many ways. And the good news is that He is not through yet. We are excited to announce that we will be adding a Pre-K class for 4-year-olds next year, as well as a second 3rd Grade class.
Q. Have you had to make adjustments to your Phase plan of opening and, if so, what changes?
A. By the grace of God, Phase 1 was completed and fully paid for by May 2022! As with any new initiative, there were some upfront purchases that had to be made in order to keep the project going. It was so encouraging to see the Lord providing on time for every next financial need. Members of PBC, along with members of our community, started giving faithfully and in abundance to the school. Several times there were big expenses that needed to be paid for, and without fail, the Lord would lay it on someone’s heart to make a donation at just the right time. More than once the school received an anonymous donation in the exact amount needed at that time. God truly is a faithful Provider.
Q. Are there any other new developments to look forward to?
A. Our Phase 2 building is making great progress and will be ready for use by this fall. This additional space will give us enough space for Pre-K through 5th Grade.
Q. Are there any fundraising opportunities that the community can support?
A. On Saturday, April 1, we will be hosting Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. This event is open to the community.