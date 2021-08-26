On behalf of the Board of Education and all DCS faculty and staff, welcome to the 2021-22 school year! We are looking forward to our students’ return and building upon the strong home-to-school connections that have been vital to our students’ success, especially over the past two years, which have been challenging to say the least.
We had hoped and prayed that COVID-19 would be behind us for the start of this school year. While that is not the case, our educators (i.e. our heroes) remain determined to personalize instruction to meet the needs of every single child in our district. We know that this cannot be accomplished without the support of our wonderful parents/guardians who have maintained a “One Duplin” mindset throughout this pandemic. Let’s continue to be understanding and patient with one another. We thank you, in advance, for supporting your child’s teacher(s) again this year.
Please rest assured that we, as a district, will take every necessary safety precaution to keep our family members safe and at school for in-person instruction. We will continue to heed the advice of our selfless medical professionals who have been by our side every step of the way to ensure our safety and wellbeing. We are committed to doing everything in our power to keep our children in our physical classrooms where they will continue to grow and learn through in-person, face-to-face interactions with their teachers and classmates.
One safety precaution, as previously announced, includes district-wide universal masking on all school buses and school grounds. We realize this is not everyone’s preference; however, due to the volume of quarantines, absences, etc. that will result from the lack of masks, we feel this is the only option to ensure in-person instruction continues with the least amount of disruption as possible. Without universal masking, one exposure could lead to hundreds of mandatory quarantines. Let’s commit to following all safety protocols, and doing all we can to keep one another safe. If we all do our part, maybe we can lessen the time for which restrictions will be necessary. Together, we can fight this virus, just as we weathered past hurricanes and other obstacles that tried to get in the way of powerful teaching and learning.
Thank you for partnering with Duplin County Schools to ensure every child thrives socially, emotionally, and academically. I am confident that 2021-22 is going to be a great year! God is faithful and His grace is sufficient. Let’s continue to pray for our students, teachers and staff and for His continued protection, favor, mercy and blessings.
Your Humble Servant,
Austin Obasohan