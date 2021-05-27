Joshua Whaley began his educational journey at East Duplin High School. At this time, Whaley took advantage of the dual enrollment program offered through James Sprunt Community College.
“It was through this experience I got to see what the college offered and what I was most interested in,” said Whaley. “I found I was most interested in the more hands-on, STEM-based classes- specifically Chemistry.”
Whaley laughs as he admits the selling point for dual enrollment was the idea of getting off-campus during the school day.
“I could go to school for one period and then just go home!”
The flexible schedule at JSCC gave Whaley the flexibility to get a college-level education while still balancing a part-time job, athletics, and other school work.
Whaley ended up taking a total of six courses through the dual enrollment program, which qualified him for the JSCC Presidential scholarship.
“I didn’t even know all JSCC offered, but the opportunity alleviated my schedule and gave me two free years of furthering my college education.” The Presidential scholarship covers books and tuition for up to two years. This JSCC Foundation scholarship can lead to a free Associates’ Degree for students who qualify and complete the requirements.
Taking advantage of the dual enrollment program has enabled him to pursue an Associates of Arts degree in one year, rather than the traditional two-year experience for the average high school graduate.
Even after graduation, Whaley plans to enroll in summer classes. Whaley has a passion for entrepreneurship. Although he is unsolidified in his plans toward what his future business might look like, he continues to use his time at JSCC to uncover his interests. He describes his educational path as “exploratory.” Whaley explains, “I am taking different avenues and fields of study to achieve the goal of innovation.”
Whaley’s current interests are focused on the area of communications. Due to the pandemic, JSCC was allowed to host Billy Yeargin as a professor because his department at Duke University was closed due to pandemic restrictions. Yeargin had the following to say about Whaley:
“Within the past several years, I have taught COM-231-01 and 02 in several community colleges, including JSCC. Josh may be the most diligent of all my students in his approach to his work in public speaking,” said Yeargin. Josh completed his assignments well ahead of time and made an extra effort to put his best foot forward in his presentations. He showed such great promise as a public speaker. He also did his homework conscientiously and thoroughly. As with everyone who deals with the public, Josh has a great future. “
Online learning has provided Whaley with the practice of discipline he believes he will find helpful in his future.
JSCC provides students with the opportunity to access financial aid and scholarships, and gives students a chance to grow in their ability to practice discipline and explore their career interests.