Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones, an agriculture education teacher at Woodington Middle School, is ready to do more with her students in the coming school year after completing a nine-day professional development institute at NC State University to teach the Food Science and Safety Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) course.

CASE is an instructional system that is changing the culture of agriculture programs in the United States through intense teacher professional development; inquiry-based, student-focused lessons; assessment; and certification. CASE equips teachers to elevate student experiences in the agriculture classroom, and prepares students for success in college and careers emphasizing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).