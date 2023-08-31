Daylan Wiggs Wise

Daylan Wiggs Wise is a first grade teacher at North Duplin Elementary School.

MOUNT OLIVE — First day jitters, almost everyone has experienced them at one time or another. Daylan Wiggs Wise remembers her first grade year. To help ease the jitters of her students, she has brought a framed photo of herself as a six year old to share with her North Duplin Elementary School first graders. “I want them to know I have been where they are,” she said.

Wise may have a few jitters of her own, but you would never know it. This is her inaugural year as a lead teacher with a classroom of her very own. A recent graduate of the University of Mount Olive, she is well prepared for the task. A recent tour of her classroom revealed bright colored rugs, comfortable seating options, and bulletin boards filled with encouraging messages to greet her students on their first day of school. “The little things matter,” she noted.

  

