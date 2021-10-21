KENANSVILLE — Joseph Kelly is classified as a James Sprunt Community College Special Student. Kelly works closely under the supervision of JSCC’s Ag Coordinator, Star Jackson and farm owner, Mr. Kris Sutton of K & K Sutton Family Farms, to complete his Work Based Learning (WBL) course of study.
WBL is an educational plan based on a cooperative arrangement by JSCC and local employers to provide practical work experience for students. WBL integrates classroom learning with supervised work experience in an employment situation directly related to the educational program of a student.
Through his partnership with K & K Sutton Family Farms, Kelly is given 160 hours of work experience per credit hour with JSCC. Kelly is also given the resources of a campus representative knowledgeable in his area of study. WBL programing provides students like Kelly with hands-on job experience. It also initiates authentic mentor relationships for accountability and growth purposes.
Kelly and Sutton have a relationship that extends beyond the boundaries of authority and employee. Sutton describes Kelly as “one of his own children.” Kelly describes his experience with work-based learning as having an opportunity to explore areas of agriculture he had no prior experience with. WBL has afforded Kelly the opportunity to explore the use of agriculture technology and equipment he would not have had access to within the walls of a classroom.
JSCC is proud of Joseph Kelly and all our participants in the WBL program. We are thankful for all business owners willing to partner with us as we help students prepare for a successful future in the career of their choice. We cannot wait to see all the wonderful things Kelly will do in the field of agriculture.