Thanksgiving

Pictured left to right: Gary Brown, Rufus Jackson Jr., Rufus Jackson Sr., Timothy T. Turner, Virginia Coleman, Autumn Coleman and Erica Levai.

 Wallace-Rose Hill High School

Oftentimes the business of teaching and learning can be a thankless task, overlooked by many, but needed by all. This Thanksgiving, the Wallace-Rose Hill High School Bulldog family has not only been told “Thank You,” but they’ve been shown that teachers and staff are highly regarded as well. “We not only appreciate our Bulldog faculty and staff, but applaud and must begin to celebrate their hard work and dedication to our valued children,” said Timothy T. Turner, co-owner/operator of D. Turner & Sons Trucking, LLC with son Timothy T.A. Turner.

As a show of appreciation to reward their often-overlooked commitment to students, the father & son duo collaborated with Wallace Piggly Wiggly to purchase and distribute a turkey or ham, for each faculty and staff member at Wallace-Rose Hill High School for Thanksgiving. Timothy T.A. Turner affirms, “I’ve personally witnessed and reaped the fruits of the Wallace-Rose Hill staff of teachers, coaches, etc., sacrifice, challenge, and encourage my kids/family, and scores of others, for decades.” While Timothy T. Turner further stated, “It’s time we stop taking teachers for granted and encourage them in that same manner.”