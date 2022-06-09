Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 38 marriage licenses for the month ending May 31, 2022 as follows:
Andrew Kade Starling, Wallace and Lisseth Gricelda Santiago Morales, Clinton;
Enrique Misael Barahona Padilla, Mount Olive, and Keyla Vanessa Chandia Soto, Mount Olive;
Bobby Eugene Marlowe, Fremont, and La Toya Kenyal Shine, Seven Springs;
Manuel Garcia Martinez, Teachey, and Gema Fabela Casillas, Teachey;
Thomas Lee Mathis, Beulaville, and Kirstin Danielle Brown, Beulaville;
Brooke Lee Springer, Beulaville, and Johnathan Ransom Smith, Beulaville;
Anna Marie Parker, Mount Olive, and Lance Paul Jackson, Beulaville;
Timothy Michael Watkins, Wallace, and Patricia Carol Morton Palafox, Jacksonville;
Evan Scott Rogers, Wallace, and Holly Jane Smith, Wallace;
Joel Hernandez Cordova, Camp Lejeune, and Areli Vianet Ramirez Sanchez, Mount Olive;
Kayla Brooke Albertson, Chinquapin, and Braden Cole Gallagher, Jacksonville;
Allison Jane Patton, Mount Olive, and Kendall Lee Tillman, Mount Olive;
Karena Ann Guy, Rose Hill, and Zachary Austin Davis, Rose Hill;
Rosa Maria Dominguez Eriza, Mount Olive, and Angel Gilberto Pulido Trujillo, Mount Olive;
Jordan Troy Kelly, Arizona, and Emerita Siobhan Webb, Beulaville;
Kaylee Kieudung Nguyen Khau, Virginia, and Jarrett Daniel Byrd, Virginia;
Douglas Raymond Jenkins, Pink Hill, and Maria Luann Fore, Pink Hill;
Haley Jenkins Fussell, Warsaw, and Robert John Schulte, Warsaw;
Carrie Ivy Batchelor, Warsaw, and Robert Parker Jones, Warsaw;
Patricia Coley Ford, Goldsboro, and Harold Ricky Youmans Jr., Virginia;
Zachariyyah Taquiyah Stukes, Wallace, and Shameka Shanta Brinson, Rose Hill;
Emily Loren Kelly, Smithfield, and Timothy Ray Evans Ii, Smithfield;
Robin Marie Riggle, La Grange, and Clayton Monroe Brown Barnett, La Grange;
Eduin Vidal Chavez Mejia, Wallace, and Elba Yamileth Torrez Argueta, Wallace;
Kayla Elizabeth Tyndall, Pink Hill, and Cory Scott Sholar, Pink Hill;
Cameron Sullivan Taylor, Goldsboro, and Meredith Victoria Cooke, Kenansville;
Brittany Patterson Cottle, Albertson, and Jonathan Kyle Mitchell, Smithfield;
Samantha Brittany Brown Houston, Pink Hill, and Michael Steven Thigpen, Pink Hill;
Christopher Nunez, Jacksonville, and Alexis Lisset Venecia, Kenansville;
Gustavo Tejada Fernandez, Seven Springs, and Krizani Morales, Seven Springs;
Cody Scott Brown, Warsaw, and Renee Michelle Devaughn Lassetter, Warsaw;
Apsley Marie Carlyle, Albertson, and Cody Lynn Brock, Albertson;
Tongela Nichole Joyner, Warsaw, and Steve Damon, Warsaw;
Rylee Marie Pate, Dudley, and Jonathan Chase Ward, Kenansville;
Jammie Lynn Holland Parks, Dudley, and Chrystopher Allen Lane, Dudley;
Lydia Lee King, Faison, and Floyd Matthew Cavenaugh, Willard;
Kevin Smith, Warsaw, and Mardisa Eakins Carr, Willard;
Gregory Morrell Carr, Rose Hill, and Mandy Mcgee Edwards, Wallace;