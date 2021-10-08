Linda Sikes is running for Wallace Towncouncil.
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I am originally from Hickory, NC. We moved to Wallace 17 years ago, when we bought an old house in Town and restored it. I was a flight attendant for 43 years but have recently retired. I am now working at Skintone Medspa in Wallace.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. Four years ago, I ran for Mayor of Wallace and lost by 10 votes. I did not choose to run for Mayor in this election. Jason Wells, who is running, is an excellent candidate. He has been on the Council for over 5 years. He owns a local business, a home, his children and wife are involved in the local school. His parents live here. I feel he understands the needs of all citizens. I would love to be a part of the Council and bring new ideas to the table in addition to working with Jason Wells to fulfill future plans.
My husband and I have invested in properties in the Town of Wallace. We believe Wallace will grow but it needs input from citizens on what their needs are. I see a need for more involvement from citizens that have not been active in the local politics. Wallace has such potential as it prospers and grows, I would like to help in the advancements without added costs to the citizens of Wallace.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. I think the biggest issues are the growth we are experiencing. We need to make sure the projects are going to bring in jobs, housing and benefits such as activities. Our projects should be things that benefit all age groups. We need to make Wallace attractive to our young people so they want to come back after college and open businesses. We also need to attract outsiders to all the assets that are here in Wallace.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. To address these things, we need to be proactive in attracting new businesses. We need to support our local businesses. We are in a wonderful position on Interstate 40 right between Wilmington and Raleigh. We are close to State Ports and an international airport. These positives should be our big selling point to businesses.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I have spent time volunteering in the past. I was Chairperson of the Wallace Revitalization Association and I am a member of the Historic District Committee.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. I have always been available for the citizens to express their opinions. As an elected official, I would like to see the citizens attend the Council meetings. We, as elected officials, should address concerns and let the people know the steps we are taking to make changes that are needed. People need to know they can reach out and I will get an answer, it may not always be what they want to hear, but I will get an answer.