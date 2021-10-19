Alfred Dixon is running for Greenevers mayor.
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I was born and raised in the Greenevers Community, with exception of going to college; I have been pretty much a permanent fixture in the community. I am a multi-discipline individual, I have worked as a city and regional planner, president of a construction company, grants writer and grants coordinator, mayor for the Town of Greenevers, and President of the Trans Atlantic Group, LLC involved as the Transactional Advisor for the Ogoni people located in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria tasked to assist in developing and implementing a Comprehensive Plan and Program for the Development of Ogoniland and make sure that the 8 billion barrels of energy ... oil and gas that they have in reserve is properly managed.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. The reason that I am running for Mayor of Greenevers again is to restore leadership. To me, Greenevers, the last town to be incorporated in Duplin County needs to be nurtured and by that I mean that the Town needs someone who possesses the knowledge, experience, and dedication that the citizens of Greenevers can rely on.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. The biggest issue that the Town of Greenevers is facing is the issues with Covid-19 vaccination. Over the past year we have lost our former Mayor and 4 others citizens to COVID.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. Even though this is a health and humanitarian issue, it is important that there be a program implemented that would make sure that all citizens in Greenevers and surrounding communities understand the importance of getting vaccinated as to protect themselves and others from this dreaded disease.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. Volunteering is defined as a voluntary act of an individual freely giving time and labor for community services, if this is correct, then my service as the Mayor of Greenevers for 20 years is an obvious indication of serving the community without compensation. I did not receive any type of compensation as mayor nor did I charged or received any thing of monetary value...gifts, etc., for equipment used by the Town from my construction business or donating labor and equipment to build the existing Town Hall and other related construction and consultancy endeavors. If elected as Mayor, I will treat this position as I did when I was elected for 5 consecutive terms. To serve the citizens of Greenevers once again as the Mayor would be an honor and a privilege.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. Not to be arrogant or conceited I know that I am the most qualified for the leadership position in Greenevers. There is no one else in this field of Mayoral Candidates that possess the credentials, contacts, leadership skills, knowledge, etc. that is required for the Mayoralship of Greenevers.