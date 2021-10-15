Debbie Jones is running for Calypso Commissioner.
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I have lived in Calypso all my life, and am a proud graduate of North Duplin High School, as are my daughters, and my grandchildren are either currently attending, or recently graduated from North Duplin Jr/Sr High School.
I have also earned degrees from Wayne Community College and Lenoir Community College. Having been employed by Mt. Olive Pickle Company for 23 years, I have now been retired for 10 years.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. If elected, this will be my third term serving the Town of Calypso and its citizens. During my four-years of service, I’ve witnessed accomplishments for the betterment of our Town, but there are issues that still need to be addressed.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. Some of the issues I see facing Calypso are how to best position and prepare our town for Future I795. I795 can be a boon for Calypso if we have amenities, land and infrastructure to offer potential business owners and their businesses.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. With Calypso being a cross-roads community, our tax base is small, so we will need new ways to increase our tax base and learn how best to attain assistance from various local and governmental entities, and I believe that this will require a concerted joint effort between business leaders, county leaders, and state leaders.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. Volunteerism has been important to me for years. In past years I have volunteered as part of the Mt. Olive Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, serving as one of its members, and president.
I was a member of the Mount Olive Chamber of Commerce serving as one of its Board members, and as its Chairman.
I have served as a Board Member, Director and President of Mount Olive’s Waylin Area Foundation.
I have served on the Welcoming Committee for the Town of Mount Olive
Been a past member of the Board for Carolina East Home Health and Hospice
Been a past member of the Duplin County Planning Board Founded and served as Chairman of the committee that completely renovated Albritton Park in Calypso.
Having been a member of Calypso Presbyterian Church for over 30 years, I have served in many capacities--from being a Sunday School teacher, Pulpit Committee member and Choir member, to Session Member and Clerk of Session.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. Being a resident of Calypso for all of my life has helped to make me who I am today. I have witnessed community pride, struggles and happy times from and for the citizens of Calypso.
With the help and assistance of current and former Town Board members and some citizens of Calypso, I have been able to get the Town of Calypso a webpage and a Facebook page, have installed an electronic message board at our Town Hall, and have completed an expansion of the Maplewood Cemetery in Calypso. This expansion added over 500 plots to Maplewood. Something I am very proud of. Before this expansion, there were no plots available to purchase for the Town of Calypso citizens.
I only want to help make Calypso a great place to live, work and enhance family lives.