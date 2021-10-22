Q & A with Diane Brown

Diane Brown is running to keep her seat as Greenevers Town Mayor.
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I lived in New York most of my life, however, I would return to Greenevers to work in tobacco every summer. I started working at an early age and saved the money I earned to buy my school clothes. My grandparents were getting up in age and their health began to change. They needed my assistance during this challenging season of their lives. Because of the love we shared, I decided to leave New York and come to Greenevers to care for them. After their health improved, I returned to New York. Years later, I wanted to invest in the community, so I relocated to Greenevers and became an entrepreneur, opening the Haven Convenience Store. During this time, I was gratefully elected Greenevers Town Commissioner, where I served for 17 years. My compassion for service is exemplified by my present profession as a CHW, which gives me the opportunity to positively impact lives daily. I have lived in Greenevers off and on all of my life, but consistently for over 20 years.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. After the passing of Mayor Clifford Williams, I was unanimously appointed by the Greenevers Town Commissioners to become the Mayor for this Great Town. I humbly accepted the position and worked diligently to better our community.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. One of many issues dear to my heart is the recent increase in the water utility bill.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. I will stand with the residents in our collective effort to revise these additional charges.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I volunteer in several capacities at my church and will continue to serve whenever needed.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. Why should people vote for me? Under my leadership Greenevers has transitioned to a level of fiscal responsibility warranting increased government funding which has contributed to visible growth in several areas. We will accomplish more projects like the ones listed below under my elected Mayorship of Greenevers:
- Hargrove Road Sewer Extension has been extended to Pasture Branch Road, Sam Store Road and Cooper Lane.
- Street Improvement Resurfacing Project of Clinic Circle Drive, Cedar Lane and Carr Town Road.
- Neighborhood Home Improvement Revitalization programs,
- Baptist on Mission Charity partnership, COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic and Food Distribution to name a few.
“Dedicated and Committed to Growing the Town of Greenevers.”