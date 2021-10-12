Frank Brinkley is running for Wallace Town Council.
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I am originally from Atlanta, GA. I am currently a Project Manager for Am-Liner East out of Berryville, VA. I moved to Wallace with my wife and two kids in November of 2004.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I have decided to run for a third term to be able to complete the infrastructure improvements that are forthcoming, to help build the Boney Mill Park, and to make sure that we build a first class fire department that the town can be proud of.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. In my opinion, the two biggest issues facing Wallace moving forward is the lack of residential housing and our crumbling infrastructure.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. We can address these issues by working with developers and offer incentives that will help make building in Wallace easier and more affordable. Infrastructure wise, we need to continue to go after grants and low interest loans.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. Yes, I coached little league baseball for 7 years. When we first moved to Wallace, I got involved with the chamber of commerce as well. I served on the board for several years.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. Wallace residents should vote for me because I will fight for every single resident in the town to make sure that we have a positive future.