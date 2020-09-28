The Duplin Times’ annual candidate Q&As begin this week, with the candidates for the N.C. Senate and House of Representatives. To find out more about those running for the state legislature, see Page A6.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Charity Alumni Association donates supplies to Rose Hill-Magnolia
- Classes will allow college students to fast-forward to 2021
- Alpha Eta inducts new members, elects officers
- JSCC virtually celebrates Constitution Day
- Register of Deeds issues 46 marriage licenses in August
- Graham leads charge as new director of JSCC advancement
- Living Dr. Dallas Herring's vision every day
- Out & About
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.