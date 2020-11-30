The election may have been a month ago now, but the N.C. State Board of Elections just certified the results last week, reporting a record turnout statewide.
The bipartisan state board voted to certify nearly all contests in the 2020 general election last Tuesday, Nov. 24, including the presidential contest.
“Canvass” means the entire process of determining that the votes have been counted and tabulated correctly, culminating in the authentication of the official election results. The State Board canvasses the votes cast in statewide, multi-county, and judicial contests and authenticates the count in every ballot item in the counties by determining that the votes have been counted and tabulated correctly.
This certification came after the 100 county boards of elections certified results at the county level and after a series of post-election audits by election officials verified the counts.
“Today, we officially recorded the voices of more than 5.5 million North Carolinians in certifying this historic election,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.
More than 5.5 million registered voters cast ballots in the election, or 75.4 percent of registered voters. In Duplin County, those numbers were just as impressive, with a 74.7 percent voter turnout, 22,808 ballots cast out of 30,503 registered voters.
Election workers pulled off a successful election with the highest voter turnout in North Carolina history and a staggering increase in absentee-by-mail voting. They did so while protecting themselves and millions of voters from a deadly virus, ensuring that no COVID-19 clusters were tied to voting sites in North Carolina.
The state board reported that 14 million items of personal protective equipment were delivered to county boards of elections across the state. A total of 6 million single-use pens were delivered to county boards as well. Those safety efforts appear to have paid off, as the state board also reported last week that no clusters of COVID-19 were tied to any voting sites in North Carolina.