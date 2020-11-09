WARSAW — An unseasonably warm and sunny Saturday morning was the perfect setting for Warsaw’s 100th consecutive Veterans Day Parade and Celebration, held Nov. 7 downtown. With masks and social distancing guidelines in place, the parade went on as planned with flag waving, salutes and fire trucks that have become part of the yearly tradition.
A flyover from U.S. Air Force FA-15s kicked off the parade, followed by parachute jumpers from U.S. Special Forces.
Gen. Dan McNeill, a Warsaw native, served as the grand marshal of the parade. He is best known as the commander of Coalition Forces in Afghanistan from 2002-2003 and as the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) from 2004-2007. He then served as the commander of the International Security Assistance Force from Feb. 1, 2007 through June 3, 2008. He also served as commander of the elite 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg.
Julian Davis Smith, who was featured on the front page of last week’s issue, was honored at the parade as well. He is a “Hard Corps Warrior,” having served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
Other notable local veterans honored Saturday are:
• Karen Berger, U.S. Army (retired), who spent 22 years as an active duty officer and was a White House aide during the George W. Bush Administration.
• Daniel Orr, National Guard Reserve and active duty U.S. Marine Corps, served in Desert Storm, Desert Shield and Iraq.
• Ralph Smith, U.S. Army (retired), the most decorated veteran in Duplin County.
• David R. Benton, U.S. Air Force colonel (retired), also a past commander of the VFW Post 9810.
• Henry L. Stevens, IV, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and National Guard (retired).
• Charles M. Ingram, U.S. Navy captain (retired), served as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) and also in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
Several area veterans also participated in the parade, including David Gurney, U.S. Navy, who served in Desert Storm, and 91-year-old Bert Eason, U.S. Navy.
